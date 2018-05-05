Rasen air cadets pay homage to local war casualties

Air cadets and staff from Market Rasen 2292 SQ joined with others from Louth and Mablethorpe to travel to Belgium to mark 100 years of the RAF.

Visits were made to Ypres and Passchendaele cemeteries, where the cadets laid wreaths prepared by the British Legion.

ATC visit to the Battlefield Memorials EMN-180430-145750001

The cadets saw the magnitude and impact the war had; not only on the town of Ypres, but through the immense sacrifice all nationalities made in the war to end all wars.

Ahead of the visit, the cadets had spent time investigating different members of their communities who were buried at these locations and honoured them with messages and crosses on their graves.

One particular grave was that of the first member of the newly formed Royal Air Force to be buried at Passendale; Sgt T Wills in 1918.

Cadets then had the opportunity to visit the statuesque Menin Gate and the Flanders Museum at the Cloth Hall in Ypres.

Rasen air cadet, Cpl Dean (16) said: “There is so much to see and this has whet my appetite.

“I will definitely come back and visit Ypres again.”

The remainder of the trip saw the cadets relax with the sampling of the chocolates and waffles on offer.

Anyone interested in becoming part of the Royal Air Force Cadets can contact them on 2292@aircadets.org or visit their Facebook page .