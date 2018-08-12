Rase Heritage Society enjoy walk through the town

For this month’s meeting, Rase Heritage Society members took a walk through the town, led by member and former De Aston teacher Mal Jones.

The heritage tour also attracted more than 10 non-members all keen to hear more about Market Rasen.

Focusing on the southern part of the town, Mal spoke about the religious, business and residential areas, including the former chapel in Union Street, pictured above, a piece of Rasen history which is due to be demolished in the very near future to make way for housing.