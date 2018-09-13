Ramping up Rasen’s facilities

A rainy Saturday meant the planned fun day to celebrate Market Rasen’s new skate park had to be abandoned.

However, the weather didn’t dampen the spirit of those who turned out for the official opening ceremony.

Opening of Market Rasen skatepark EMN-181109-081100001

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews was joined by Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth and West Lindsey District Council’s chief operating officer Mark Sturgess to cut the ribbon, watched by some of those who had contributed to the project, as well as some of the young people who use the park.

Coun Matthews said: “Eighteen months ago I wouldn’t have believed we would be standing here today.

“It has been a great achievement to deliver this project in this short space of time.”

Deputy Mayor Stephen Bunney added: “We would like to thank all the organisations who have contributed financially, and the young people who have kept us going and really taken this project on board.”