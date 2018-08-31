Ramping up activity as Rasen comes alive

Market Rasen’s new skate park will be officially opened next month with a day of events to mark the occasion.

The Skate Jam will take place on Saturday, September 8, just one of a number of events throughout the town that day.

The state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of £85,000 at Mill Playing Fields, opened for use last month, with town mayor John Matthews describing it as ‘awesome’.

Coun Matthews added: “It is much larger in real life than on the drawings we initially approved.

“The construction is of very high quality and I am personally very pleased with the whole project.”

Throughout the day, as well as the Skate Jam, there will be plenty for all ages to enjoy.

The fun day will run from 9.30am to 3pm, with bouncy castle, rides, games and more, to keep everyone entertained.

Meanwhile, in the Market Place, there will be a car boot sale from 8 am to 1pm as part of the ‘Town Live’ event.

The auction shed will host live music from 10am to 3pm, courtesy of local bands and singers, all MCd by Jools Hirst, with PA and technical aspects from Andrew Newton.

Food and drink will be on sale too, so sit back, chill and enjoy.

Over at the Old Police Station and Magistrates Court things will be taking a backward glance, as part of the county’s Heritage Open Days, which this year has the theme of ‘Picture the Past’.

At the Dear Street venue, a photography exhibition will show the town ‘then and now’.

There will also be a fun cutout to get your picture taken with.

Linking the heritage events with the modern activities will be a vintage red bus from Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society, with free rides for all.

Nicola Marshall, who has helped co-ordinate the events said: “This is a big day for Market Rasen, with something for everyone.

“We had a great day last year and this year’s Town Live and Heritage Open Day will be bigger and better - so come on down!”

• Saturday will also see the opening of Rasen station. Turn the page for more.