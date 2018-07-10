Raise a cuppa for your local NHS

To help honour the NHS turning 70 this year, many organisations will be helping to celebrate with a cup of tea - and possibly a slice of cake.

But this will be more than just a regular brew. This week, people up and down the country will get together to raise a cuppa to our beloved NHS and raise funds for NHS charities. As part of the NHS Big 7Tea you can invite your friends round for a cuppa, brew up for your family, crack open the staff room tea bags, or commandeer the local village hall.

You could raise money for your local NHS charity helping your local hospital, community services or mental health teams.

NHS charities make a huge difference to the lives of patients, their families and the dedicated staff who care for them. And by supporting your local NHS charity you are also helping to supports innovative projects to enhance services and facilities that would not be funded by the NHS.

Every penny collected by NHS charities is spent wisely and really does help local people. Each of the provider Trusts within Lincolnshire - United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have charities, so if you are interested in helping them please use the contact details below:

For more information about charitable funds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, visit https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/fundraising-and-donations/ or email charities.team@ulh.nhs.uk

Director of Finance, Procurement and Corporate Affairs Karen Brown said: “Our charitable funds play a vital role in ensuring the continued development of our hospitals and comfort of our patients. I can only thank those individuals, families and teams who have supported United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust by raising and donating money towards our charitable funds. Every single penny raised and donated is carefully spent to ensure it brings maximum benefit to our patients and staff.”

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust are jointly supported by Charitable Funds, an independent charity. For more information, visit www.lincolnshirecommunityhealthservices.nhs.uk/join-us/charitable-funds or www.lpft.nhs.uk/news-and-events/nhs-lincolnshire-charities or contact charitable.funds@lincs-chs.nhs.uk or on 01522 3088783

Philip Jackson, chairman of the Charitable Funds Committee, said: “Charitable Funds supports many projects at both organisations which make a huge difference to the care we provide but would otherwise not have been funded by the NHS.

“This has included days out for young people at Ash Villa, therapeutic rabbits on Langworth Ward, Lincoln, ultrasound bladder scanners at County Hospital, Louth, and worry eaters, soft toys with zipped mouths which encourage young families to ‘feed’ their worries away when undergoing palliative care. We are very grateful to everyone who is using the 70th anniversary of the NHS to further support local services.”

• How you plan your Big 7Tea is entirely up to you and whatever you want to do we are here to help - get started at https://nhsbig7tea.co.uk/