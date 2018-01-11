Rail commuters hit by ticket increase

A rise in ticket prices this year will affect Market Rasen area residents on East Midlands Trains.

East Midlands Trains confirmed last month that increases will take place across all of its fares.

Details are still being finalised on some routes but the company stresses the increase will be below the RPI rate of 3.3%.

There has been widespread criticism of the increases, particularly on more expensive commuter routes in the south of the country with passengers facing a hike in season ticket prices.

East Midlands Trains has defended the rise locally, saying that apart from paying for the running of the day-to-day rail network, fares are helping government to support the biggest investment in railway since Victorian times.

East Midlands points out it has been one of the UK’s most punctual train operators for over eight years, and is continuing to invest in improvements for customers.

Jake Kelly, managing director of East Midlands Trains, said: “The money from fares is helping to drive many real improvements for customers across the East Midlands Trains network.”

In recent years, passengers in the Rasen area have often complained about delays, reductions in services, and a shortage of capacity.

In 2016, West Lindsey District councillor Giles McNeill slammed East Midlands Trains after 57 passengers were turned away due to lack of capacity.

At the time, Coun McNeill - who is also a constituency aide for MP Sir Edward Leigh, voiced his frustration on Twitter.

He said: “Disgusting service from @EMTrains at Market Rasen. 57 passengers turned away due to lack of capacity: Without any warning!”

Sir Edward had previously spoken out on the issue. Three years ago, he criticised the government for ignoring the need to invest in rural trains.

Sir Edward said: “I’ve been campaigning for better trains for years. The service here is hopeless and it’s one of the reasons why I oppose HS2.

“There is too much investment in prestige projects.”

such as HS2 and not enough investment into rural and suburban lines.”