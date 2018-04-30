Quizzers get in the swing for championship at Rasen

Market Rasen Golf Club was a hive of brain activity when it played host to the inaugural ‘Quiz in The East 2 - Lincolnshire Championship’.

The event attracted some well-known names in the quizzing world attended the event, which was organised by local quizzer and Mastermind competitor Lawrence Cook.

Rob Sutherland being presented with his trophy by Lawrence Cook EMN-180419-153143001

Lawrence also prepared the questions and acted as quizmaster and adjudicator on the day.

After the individual round, the quizzers were formed into pairs based on their scores - top placed with the lowest scoring and son on.

Finally, there was a team round, with the teams being formed again by matching high scoring with lower scoring pairs.

The winner on the day was Rob Sutherland with 96 points, closely followed by Diane Hallagan - Lincolnshire Mastermind Champion 2017 - on 95 points and Barry Simmons - a member of TV’s Eggheads - on 94 points.

Such was the success of the event, it is hoped to run a similar event next year, probably in the autumn, when it is also hoped a few more local quiz teams will be able to take part.

Meanwhile, keep your eye out for Lawrence as he will be appearing on ‘The Chase’ soon.