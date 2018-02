A quiz night will be held at Rase Park this Saturday, February 24, to help raise money for two Rasen Guides who are heading to the World Scout Jamboree in 2019.

Teams of four to six people are invited to take part, or make up a team on the night.

The cost is £7 per person, which includes a warm supper.

The fun starts at 7pm.

email toni.liz.wsj19@hotmail.com to book your place.