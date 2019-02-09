Purr-fect pet shop set to get tails wagging!

A pet shop with a difference has opened near Market Rasen - and it looks set to get tails wagging.

Rachelle Clayton’s new pet shop at The Willows Garden Centre in Glentham stocks eco-friendly and mostly British-made products - purr-fect for everyone’s favourite furry friends.

Indie & Co Pet Supplies, named after the owner’s German Shepherd cross, sells everything from biodegradable poo bags to natural toys, and herbal grooming products which Rachelle even uses on herself!

The shop opened at the end of January and has already got off to a flying start.

Rachelle, who had been working as a receptionist at Skydive Hibaldstow until just before Christmas, said: “It’s been a whirlwind, but the shop has been very positively received.

“I spent a lot of time wanting to do right by my dog, getting the best products for her, looking for good quality natural products and I always wanted to become my own boss.

“My main focus is on things that are British-made and natural, where possible, as well as well-known brands that sell good products.

“Every single thing in my shop I have chosen myself.

“I stock products you might not necessarily see in the supermarket - I can offer a more unique experience.

“A lot of people are looking for that now.

“Hopefully it’ll get more people to think about the products they’re using.”

Rachelle, who is 33 and from Kirton Lindsey, said her dog gets to test potential new products and if either she or Indie does not like it, the shop will not stock it.

“It means I’m confident when I’m recommending something,” said Rachelle.

And Rachelle said she plans to go to events and trade shows to make sure she is ahead of the game when it comes to new pet products.

The Willows manager Abi Woolley says “We’re delighted to welcome Indie & Co Pet Supplies to The Willows.

“Their shop fits really well with all the other independent shops we have here on site.”