Pumpkin picking fun and Hallowe’en events are a hoot

Get your broomsticks and wands ready for visiting Uncle Henry’s this October half term.

The farm shop, butchery and cafe near Grayingham, just north of Caenby Corner, is celebrating all things spooky this month with their giant five-acre Halloween Maize Maze and Pumpkin Picking Patch.

It is a perfect day out for the whole family and you can even take advantage of the free carving station to design your own pumpkin.

Maze entry is £6 per person or £20 for a family ticket, which admits four people. Those under two years of age are free and maze entry with a pumpkin is £7.50, a saving of £1.50.

Pumpkin picking can be done separately from the Halloween Maize Maze and is priced at £3 per pumpkin.

The maze and pumpkin picking is open daily until Wednesday October 31, with opening times 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

The maze is advised as not suitable for pushchairs and dogs are not permitted in the maze or walled garden.

Wear suitable footwear in the maze and clean shoes to enter the farm shop.

On Saturday, October 27, Derek Tindall Birds of Prey will be running an Owl Wizardry Workshop event.

Complete the training for the Care of Magical Creatures and handle an owl under the watchful eyes of the Professors.

Lessons take place in the woods and every child who successfully completes the training will receive a certificate scroll.

The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm, with sessions lasting 30 minutes at a cost of £5 per child.

Places can be booked in the farm shop or call 01652 640308.

Fancy dress is encouraged at all of the events.