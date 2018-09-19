Public urged to have their say at Rasen leisure centre showcase

Today is the day residents can go along to a public consultation event to have their say on plans to build a multi-million pound dry leisure centre in Market Rasen.

All members of the community are urged to turn out for the event at Festival Hall between 3pm and 7pm today (Wednesday, September 19).

West Lindsey District Council will be showcasing designers’ plans and artists’ impressions for the new state of the art facility, which is set to include a 3G Pitch, fitness suite, dance studio, sports hall and changing facilities.

Officials say the leisure centre will ‘energise’ the town’s economy and will be on hand at Festival Hall to answer any questions from residents.

Market Rasen Deputy Mayor Steve Bunney - who recently met with WLDC commercial programme manager Karen Whitfield - told a town council meeting the designers’ plans include a car park for 100-plus cars and a footprint for a swimming pool.

Coun Bunney said WLDC was hoping to run a footpath along the side of The Limes Country House hotel site, all the way to the town council’s land near Mill Road.

He said: “They’re proposing to put a gate into the field so people can approach from Coronation Road.”

Coun Bunney said the footpath would be lit and the gate would be locked when the sports centre was closed.

He added: “So it’s not going to be a thoroughfare.”

West Lindsey District Council leader Jeff Summers said: “This will be the most significant investment in the town for many years, and for me, forms the beginning of a new initiative to energise the economy for Market Rasen.

“Please pop along and check out the plans, and let us know what you think about our proposals.”

Anyone who is unable to attend the event has until October 21 to give their feedback online. Go to west-lindsey.gov.uk/mrleisure.