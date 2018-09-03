Proud parents praise Lily for her special charity challenge

A Wragby family are bursting with pride after their eldest daughter raised £375 for a charity close to her heart.

Lily Hinson, eight, has spent the last six weeks of her summer holidays swimming a mile a week and raising money for The National Deaf Children’s Society.

Lily, who is a pupil at Wragby Primary School, has always enjoyed taking part in challenges.

Her dad Ryan came up with a way for Lily to take on a new challenge and raise money for a charity close to the family at the same time.

Ryan said: “Lily has always been into challenges - last year she swam a mile and rasied £400 for Wragby Primary School and Wragby Swimming Pool.

“Lily is a fantastic swimmer and the fact she did this challenge to raise money to help the Deaf Children’s Society shows how she thinks of others and wants to help others which is such an important quality to have in life.

“This charity was of particular relevance as Lily’s mum Jessica is deaf so it made the swim even more special.”

Lily swam some of her six miles at the pool in Wragby and completed the rest at pools in Louth and Yarborough.

She was joined by her dad, mum and swimming teacher for some of the challenge.

Ryan added: “She can swim a mile in an hour - 64 lengths of the pool without stopping is such a great achievement.

“It’s amazing to see Lily swimming in the adult lane while the other children are splashing about.”

Lily is a member at Wragby Swimming Pool and swims in a class with teenagers.

Sarah Turner, who has been teaching Lily to swim since she was five, said: “Lily is such a determined girl and has worked incredibly hard swimming six miles over the summer holiday to raise money for charity.

“I’m very proud of Lily’s swimming and it is a joy to teach her at Wragby swimming pool. Well done from everyone at Wragby Swimming Pool.”

So far, Lily has raised £375 for charity.

Mum Jessica said: “I am so proud of Lily for doing this challenge and raising so much money for The Deaf Children’s Society. She is a fantastic swimmer!”

Ryan added: “Our family are all incredibly proud of Lily for taking on such a massive challenge.

“It has required not only the ability to be able to swim proficiently but also the determination to want to do six miles at the age of eight is what makes this achievement even more special and unique.

“She has always loved swimming and currently swims three times a week with such a passion for the sport - it is lovely to see.

“She has many more exciting things happening with regards to her swimming in the future which we are all really looking forward to.

“We look forward to seeing her progression as she gets older - who knows where it may take her.

“But for us the main thing is she enjoys swimming so much.”

The family would like to thank Sarah Turner and pool manager Davina Ness for suporting Lily with her swimming.

Although the challenge has now finished, you can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryan-hinson