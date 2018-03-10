Proud Lucy picks up top carer award

A Clarriots Care employee won the ‘Care Leadership’ award at the Lincolnshire Care Awards which took place last week.

Lucy Hunter saw off strong competition to take the prize at a glittering ceremony in London.

Clarriots Care operate across East Lindsey, and a spokesman said: “We are delighted for Lucy, and proud that our hard work and commitment has been recognised at these prestigious awards.

“Everyone at Clarriots Care would like to congratulate Lucy on this fantastic achievement. We’re very proud of her achievements and we look forward to the future as we know she will continue to inspire greatness throughout the health and social care sector.”

Lucy described the evening as a ‘mind-blowing experience’ and said: “I couldn’t quite believe I had won at first with the competition I was up against,”