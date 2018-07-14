Progress continues as Caistor school climbs in ratings

Caistor Yarborough Academy is on an exciting journey, continuing to go from strength to strength under the leadership of Mark Midgley and his new senior team.

The result of their work is illustrated in the Real Schools Guide 2018, where the Academy has made significant progress in the last year.

The Real Schools Guide compares all available data to give an overall picture of educational establishments.

This year’s guide shows Caistor Yarborough improve the overall rating to four stars and climbing 1,713 places nationally.

Mr Midgley said: “At Caistor Yarborough Academy we believe that every child should be given the opportunity to have a personalised approach to their learning, and given the life skills and tools to succeed within their lifelong learning journey.

“The true success of our Academy is a result of the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and the support of parents and the wider community.

“Excellence for all is central to everything that we do at the Academy.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support.”

Mr Midgley initially came to the Grimsby Road school in November 2016 to give extra support during the absence of the head teacher.

He subsequently took over the headship.