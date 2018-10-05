Preparations to spread some Christmas cheer

The community came together in Market Rasen Methodist Church on Saturday to take part in this year’s wrap and pack event for the Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox appeal.

In all, 90 boxes were packed with toiletries, toys and stationery. These will now go to the Grimsby collection point ready to be shipped out to children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

If you missed this event, you can still help spread some Christmas cheer by taking part in the Rotary Shoebox Appeal - boxes to fill are availablefrom Rasen Hub. The closing date for return is November 16