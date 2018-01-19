Prayer week for Christian unity in Market Rasen

Churches in the Market Rasen area will be meeting together over the next eight days as they take part in the International Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18-25).

“Everyone is very welcome to come along,” said a spokesman for the local ministers group.

The week end with a United Service in the Salvation Army centre on Thursday January 25 at 7.30pm, with Mike May of New Life Church as speaker under the theme of ‘That All May Be Free’.

In the run up to this united service, there will be an opportunity to go along to any or all of the short prayer meetings led by representatives of each local church, on the evenings of Thursday January 18 to Wednesday January 24 from 7.30pm to 8pm, except for Sunday, January 21.

All these prayer meetings will also be held in the Salvation Army building on John Street.

‘Just come along when you can’ is the message from the local churches.