Poultry winners at Wragby Show

One of the main attractions at the recent Wragby Show was the poultry show Staged by the East of England Poultry Club.

There were 116 entries of birds, which the judge thought were in good condition for the time of year.

His results were: Champion - a bantam black Orpington shown by Brian Anderton, Halton Holegate (pictured above); Show Reserve - a black/red Old English Game shown by a Leicester exhibitor; Best bantam hard Feather - an Oxford Game bird from John Wheeler, East Kirkby; Best Large Soft Feather - a Lincolnshire Buff shown by Mike Smith, Skegness; Best Waterfowl - a white Call duck shown by Barbara Forrester, Gainsborough; Best True bantam - a dutch bantam shown by Club Secretary Len Clark, Skegness; Best Juvenile - a silver Sebright shown by Ellie-May Swinson, Horncastle; Best Rare breed - a Yokohama male shown by Colin Watts, Old Leake; Best Egg - decorated egg shown by Emily Dixon, Stixwould.