Possible scam in Horncastle and Wragby

Police have today (Thursday) warned of a possible phone scam in the Horncastle and Wragby area

People have been cold called via the number 01477 877213 claiming to be from a company offering a BT Scam Call Blocker.

On more than four occasions during the call, people have been asked to provide bank details to sign up to the service for free.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of a silver vehicle trailer from an address on Mark Avenue, Horncastle.

Also, a window at a property in East Street, Horncastle was damaged after a metal object was thrown at the window.

*If you have witnessed anything suspicious or have any information call 101.