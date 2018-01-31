Possible £200k investment for town ‘vision’ in Rasen

A new ‘vision’ for Market Rasen could feature a £200k investment into the town to help economic growth.

The three-year strategy plan was adopted by councillors at this month’s meeting of Market Rasen Town Council and sets out five priority areas - environment and heritage, health and wellbeing, leisure and culture, development and economy, transport and access.

With the plan comes an anticipated £200,000 from West Lindsey District Council to help in its delivery.

Part of the plan would look at forming a Community Interest Organisation (CIO)to drive the vision forward.

“To get this money in we have got to have a proper economic strategic document, we have got to have set capital projects - which could be the old police station, the Festival hall and others - and we have to show we have a vehicle to deliver the strategy,” said Coun Stephen Bunney who is driving the vision document forward.

“We need to get people on board to make this happen.”

The council is looking to work with groups and businesses in the town to form a CIO which could get charitable status and attract other funds to make the vision a reality.

Coun Bunney continued: “If people don’t come forward and there are gaping holes, clearing the project won’t run; if local businesses don’t come on board it can’t work, but if we don’t put it forward it won’t work either.

“It might be that this project only runs for three or four years to see if we can get some inward investment into town.”

Coun Bunney is encouraging his fellow councillors, businesses and residents to be positive about the town’s future.

He said: “Over the past year there have been a number of events in town, more concerts going on and things.

“The green shoots are there but I understand there is a hell of a lot of work to be done to overcome the inertia.

“We have to work for it - I am not saying it is going to be easy and it is not something just the council do but we have got to be the body that leads it.

“We mustn’t be negative, we have to be positive and say ‘come and join us’.”

The council’s three year vision and strategy document was on the agenda of the Prosperous Communities Committee meeting at WLDC last night (Tuesday).

•See the Market Rasen Mail website and next week’s paper for an update on the strategy plan.