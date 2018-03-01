Positive start to Rasen’s town vision engagement

Market Rasen’s three-year vision strategy has got off to a flying start with a ‘positive’ meeting with stakeholder groups.

Representatives from a number of town groups met together last week to discuss the town council’s strategy document, and give feedback on the proposals.

As previously reported, the strategy plan sets out five priorities, and possible capital projects.

The town council’s business consultant Nicola Marshall is a key member of the team leading the strategy forward, and she was delighted with the positive comments received at the meeting.

She said: “For me it is about seeing the fruition of working with partners and organisations over the past couple of years on the Festival Hall and wider projects.

“The work we have done collaboratively – such as the WW1 exhibition at the Old Police Station, the Town Live day, live music nights and new theatre events – are now paying off as we all build a trust and confidence in working together.

“The Strategy gives us a framework to work with – a set of aspirations for the town.

“The first engagement meeting has demonstrated that we are now ready to take the Vision and work in partnership.”

The main aim of the strategy is ‘to build a strong and vibrant community’ and the plans laid out will be delivered by a Charitable Incorporated organisation (CIO), a non-profit making organisation, set up specifically for the task.

Before that is done, Ms Marshall says clear delivery plans for the main projects with clear timelines, costs and outcomes need to be written.

She added: “It is an exciting time, and I am very much looking forward to working within the new social enterprise organisation which will take the town’s projects forward.”

This Saturday, March 3 will see a public presentation session in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, from 10am to noon, ending with a question and answer session.

Go along to find out more, and have your say.