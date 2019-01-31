Positive start to help tackle Rasen’s ‘grot spots’

Organisers of a town tidy next month have been delighted with the response of people wanting to get involved - but say there is plenty of room for more to get on board.

In a joint venture, Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) and Market Rasen Town Council are holding the two-day clean up event over the weekend of Saturday February 23 and Sunday February 24.

Provisional plans have been made of areas to target and MRAG spokesman Julie Lambie says it is something all ages can join in with.

She said: “We have got the scouts, air cadets, youth club, Tesco’s staff, rotary club and members of the public already pledged to take part.

“Now we would like to ask all shopkeepers if they will join in too and give their shop fronts a scrub down on the same weekend, so we can make a big impact in the town over one weekend.”

Volunteers will be split into teams over the two days to tackle specific areas of the town.

If enough people come forward, it is hoped most of the town can be given some attention.

Specific areas to be addressed include the Market Square, Bell Park, Mill Road Playing Fields, car parks and under the railway bridges.

Deputy mayor, and chairman of the newly formed town partnership, Stephen Bunney says this event is a ‘very positive one for the town’.

Mr Bunney continued: “I am absolutely delighted MRAG has got all these groups together to help improve the town.

“I know this is going to be a success and I look forward to further working together to help benefit the area and show a pride in our town.”

To take part in the town tidy up, meet in the market place at 10am; it is planned to finish no later than 3pm.

Gloves, bags, grabbers and high visibility vests will be provided.

Refreshments will be available in St Thomas’s Church Room both days, noon to 4pm.

• MRAG will also be joining Market Rasen Primary School for their own mini tidy up event.