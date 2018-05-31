Popular walking festival finale to be held in South Elkington

Wolds Walking Festival

The picturesque village of South Elkington, near Louth, will host the grand finale of the 14th annual Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival this Sunday (June 3).

The 16-day festival, hosted by Heritage Lincolnshire in partnership with the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, will conclude with a family-friendly event featuring music, walks and refreshments.The programme of walks on offer during the day will include:

• A 3-mile walk out to South Elkington from Hubbards Hills;

• A 5-mile walk in the woods around South Elkington;

• A 1.5-mile village walk which will give walkers the chance to discover the beauty and history of South Elkington;

• An 8.6-mile ‘leg stretcher’ across medieval villages and hidden hamlets;

• A 3-mile valley woods and stream walk;

• A 4.5-mile ‘back to the car’ walk for those who have parked at Hubbards Hills.

Festival co-ordinator Natalie Lunt said: “Pull on your walking boots and come join us for a fun packed day!”

Visit www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk for details.