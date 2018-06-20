Popular events in ‘dire straits’ as fund is cut

Community events in Caistor are in ‘dire straits’ after the town’s events committee failed to attract the funding they rely on.

Over the past few years, the Caistor Goes group has received a substantial grant from the National Lottery to run free events for the town, the main one being the two-day Caistor Goes..... which has a different theme each year.

However, committee members were shocked to discover that this year’s application had been declined putting the future of such events in jeopardy.

A spokesperson for the commitee said:“This year’s Caistor Goes.... event will take place, but we will then be left with nothing, so the future of the event is uncertain.

“The event is unique as it is all free to those who come along - last year we got £10,000 from the lottery.

“It is an expensive event to put on; We pride ourselves on good entertainment and one of the bands is £2,000.

“Then there is the marquee, which costs more than £1,500, which we need because we cannot guarantee good weather - it all adds up.”

But it is not just the Caistor Goes... event itself that has an uncertain future, other town events could also be affected by the lack of funding.

The spokesperson added: “Caistor Goes helps out in a number of other events too and this lack of funding will have a knock on effect on them too.

“We help at the Christmas light switch on and part of the lottery money is used for the snow machine.

“We are also the official road closure body for events, undergoing training and making applications.”

This year, the group is appealing to local businesses and individuals to dig deep and help keep the Caistor community events going.

Caistor Goes chairman Carol Mackenzie said: “Local organisations have been very kind and we have an appeal pending with the National Lottery, but that won’t be resolved in time for this year’s event.

“This time, more than ever, we need sponsors to come forward.

“Some of the acts have reduced their price, but we are in dire straits so we hope people will be generous to the donation buckets.”

This year, Caistor Goes...... Back 100 Years, with the event taking place om July 7 and 8.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “Yes, the programme has been adjusted slightly, but it will still be a good event.”