Poppy cascade fitting backdrop to Remembrance events

A massive poppy cascade is adorning Market Rasen church ahead of next weekend’s Remembrance events.

To mark the centenary of the end of World War One, thousands of poppies have been crocheted, knitted and felted to create the display hanging from St Thomas’s Church tower.

Preparing to put the net of poppies in place

The display was put in place earlier this week and rector Steve Johnson says it will serve as a ‘fitting backdrop’ to the town’s commemorations on November 11.

He said: “We would like to offer a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has contributed in any way towards our displays.

“Since June, the Church Rooms have been a hive of activity, with people of all ages involved in the project.

“Donations of poppies have come from near and far – even posted in from the USA. We have been overwhelmed to collect over 4,000 in total!”

Poppies at St Thomas's Church.'Photo: Les and Angela Mayne EMN-181031-162906001

As well as the tower cascade, poppies have been used to decorate inside the church.

The Rev Johnson added: “Very many people have tirelessly given their time, and for this we are extremely grateful.

“The result of all this generosity is a superb piece of artwork, both inside and outside our church, which honours the sacrifices made in war and commemorates the Armistice of 1918.

“The tributes also include purple poppies, to the fallen animals that also served our country, and some blue ‘cornflowers’ in remembrance of French soldiers who were also sacrificed for our freedom.”

Poppies at St Thomas's Church.'Photo: Les and Angela Mayne EMN-181031-162855001

A service of dedication and remembrance will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 6.

The Rev Johnson said: “We are very proud of what our community has achieved.

“As you look upon our wonderful poppy tribute, please offer up a prayer for peace.”

Poppies at St Thomas's Church.'Photo: Les and Angela Mayne EMN-181031-162917001