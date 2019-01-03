Pool-ing resources to help Rasen flourish

A group which formed to campaign for a swimming pool in Market Rasen is looking to make a the town a better place to live.

Members of Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) say they have been left ‘humbled’ by the support they have received for their recent fundraising initiatives, which have supported local good causes.

Having already raised money for the Tealby School mini-bus fund, the festive season saw them turn their attention to the town’s Christmas Tree Committee.

Through a series of raffles, the group raised almost £600, which MRAG vice-chairman Julie Lambie was delighted to hand over to chairman Andrew Morrison.

Julie said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all the business who donated a prize and to residents and friends who contributed by buying tickets and donating.

“We feel very humbled to know we have a great community with so many kind and generous people.

“We’re sure they (the committee) appreciate all the hard work in just a few weeks that we’ve been raising funds - imagine what we could raise in 12 months.”

The group is now looking forward to raising money for other local organisations and groups over the coming year and welcome people contacting them.

However, first of all they are preparing to focus on another town matter.

Next month, they are aiming for two days of helping to clean up areas in the town, in association with the town council.

Julie said: “Everyone is welcome to help on February 23 and 24 - residents, youth club, scouts, beavers and cubs, air cadets, army cadets, schools .

“We hope to have a skip where everyone can put all the rubbish and weeds. If people can spare just a couple of hours it will make a real difference.”

Final details and areas to be targeted are yet to be arranged, but MRAG would like people to register their interest through the Market Rasen Action Group News Facebook page or email marketrasen actiongroup@gmail.com