Work set to start on Rasen skate park

Market Rasen Town Council has confirmed work is scheduled to start on the hard surface of the long-awaited skate park in Mill Road on Monday, June 4.

The work is in the diary and will go ahead, providing there is no adverse weather.

Councillors have raised £85,000 for the popular project - but excessive water levels have been preventing the skate park from being completed.

The town council says work has also been scheduled to resurface the unadopted part of Rase Lane.

This is due to to start on Friday, June 8, however the work scheduled is weather dependent.

And the council says there will be some work taking place on the cobbles on the Market Place, outside Happy Valley and Aston Arms on Monday, June 4.

Town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith said all work will be carried out by a qualified contractor.