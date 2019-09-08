WLDC rejects business park expansion plan

West Lindsey District Council has rejected a proposed expansion of a business park in Ingham.

Globe Consultants lodged the proposal to build three new buildings at Highcliffe Business Park.

Under the plans, a total of 10 units would be used for industrial and business use, as well as 16 car parking spaces.

The developer said in its plans that the proposal would allow for new firms to grow and create jobs in the area.

The park is currently home to such firms as Active Lincolnshire, Swann Lighting and Richard Betts 4x4 (Lincoln) Ltd and the plan looked to provide further space for new businesses.

But the district council said in a decision notice that the plan was “at odds with the rural location”.

It said: “The countryside location of the proposed development is not justified and such development should be accommodated within allocated sites, or within the built up area of existing settlements.

The presence of the development would accentuate existing features which are at odds with the rural location and landscape in this setting including the Area of Great Landscape Value to the west of the site.”

In their application, Globe Consultants said expansion of the site would create a “meaningful and valuable contribution towards achieving economic growth, prosperity and jobs” as outlined in the local plan.

The firm proposed a large unit with 107.60 square metres of floor space next to the entrance to the park, and each smaller unit with 53.80 square metres of space.