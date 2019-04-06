WLDC candidates announced for Rasen and Caistor areas

The local candidates for next month’s district council elections have been announced.

Here are the candidates who will be battling it out for the wardsin Market Rasen, Caistor and surrounding areas.

• Caistor and Yarborough Ward

Nancy Barr (Lab); Owen Charles Bierley (Cons); Andrea Maria Clarke (Lab); Angela Theresa Lawrence (Cons).

• Dunholme and Welton Ward

Steve England (Cons); Caralyne Margaret Grimble (Cons); Malcolm John William Parish (Cons); Diana Meriel Rodgers (Independent); Anjum Sawhney (Independent); Paul Swift (Lib Dem).

• Hemswell Ward

Karen Dawn Bacon (Lib Dem); Paul David John Howitt-Cowan (Cons).

• Kelsey Wold Ward

Louise Amanda Reece (Lib Dem); Charles Lewis Strange (Cons).

• Market Rasen Ward

Geoffrey John Barnes (Lab); Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem); June Clark (Lib Dem); Robert David Henri Levison (Lib Dem); Cordelia Emma Julia McCartney Cons); John Carl McNeill (Cons); Colin Saywell (Lab); Lee Martin Simpson (Lab); Thomas Jacob Neil Smith (Cons).

• Waddingham and Spital Ward

Jeff Summers (Cons); Neil Taylor (Lib Dem).

The Wold View ward was uncontested: Tom Regis (Cons)