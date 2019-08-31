West Lindsey given big summer clean with help of grant

The West Lindsey district has been truly spruced up, leaving residents feeling proud of their local area, thanks to Government funding to help clean up local areas.

The ‘High Street Community Clean Up’ fund has granted £16,500 to the council to replace bins in disrepair and provide litter picking kits to local communities and many tidy-ups have already taken place across the area.

Coun Owen Bierley, ward councillor for Caistor and Yarborough, has taken part in a number of community tidy ups in Keelby.

He said: “Having access to these kits has made it easier for us to keep the area tidy.

“It’s been brilliant working together as a local community to litter pick – it’s a great opportunity for local people to get to know each other better and ensure the Caistor area really is a place they are proud to call home.”

The remaining funds from the grant have been used to buy litter picking kits for schools, meaning young people can learn to care about the tidiness of their surroundings.

Anyone who would like to organise a community tidy up can get in contact with the council’s customer services team on 01427 676676.