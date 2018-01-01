West Lindsey Chairman: Honoured to meet so many residents

In her New Year message, the Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Angela Lawrence,has praised the work being done in communities.

She said: “Since the start of the Civic Year the former chairman, vice chairman and myself have attended more than 70 engagements including charity, community and festive events.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to meet so many of you and to see first-hand the wonderful work you all do in the community.

“I would like to wish the residents of the district a happy and healthy 2018.”