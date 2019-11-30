Waste and recycling info for West Lindsey

West Lindsey’s new waste and recycling collection calendars are now being delivered to almost 43,000 households in the district, starting early in December 2019.

The back of the calendar contains information on how to subscribe for garden waste collections for 2020, as well as information such as what goes in the blue recycling bin and details about the Household Waste Recycling Centres.

As part of an ongoing communications campaign, residents are reminded that only items listed on the calendar can be recycled in the blue bin.

Any other waste, such as food, nappies, textiles and DIY materials, can contaminate the whole lorry load if they are present and make it unsuitable for recycling.

In line with the rest of Lincolnshire, residents are also being asked not to put black or brown plastic tubs or shredded paper into their recycling bins.

This is because they cause great difficulty at the sorting plant and they cannot be recycled in the current market conditions.

For more details see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/recycling

Rob Gilliot, Operational Services Manager at West Lindsey District Council said: “I am pleased that the new calendars are on the way to residents.

“Although the information is available on our website, a number of residents have told us that they still prefer to have a printed copy.

“I would encourage everyone to make room on their fridge and keep it as a reminder of what can and cannot be recycled.

“I know that recycling can be confusing for some people, however there are a number of tools that can help you decide what goes in which bin including the annual calendar or the Recycling A-Z search facility on our website (www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/recycling).

“I would like to thank residents for their recycling efforts in 2019, as most people are recycling properly and by doing so are helping us to protect the environment and our services in the future.”

West Lindsey residents are being urged to check collection dates or download replacement calendars for collections over Christmas and the New Year by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/mybinday. Please note there will be some changes to usual collection days.