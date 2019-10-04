Two new homes could be coming to South Kelsey village

A public consultation period is underway regarding plans to build two homes in South Kelsey.

The plans, submitted by Mr and Mrs Bradley/Holden, would see the homes built on land at North End Cottage, off North End Lane.

Documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council state: “Situated on the south side of North End Lane the site is bounded to the west and east by residential property known as Orchard House and North End Cottage respectively.

“To the south is an orchard and to the north on the opposite side of North End Lane is open countryside.

“It is considered that the development will not significantly harm the character and appearance of the settlement, the open countryside or its rural setting. “It will additionally retain the core shape and form of the settlement.

“The principle of the development of the site for residential purposes is therefore considered appropriate.”

• It is not clear how many bedrooms each house is expected to include, or if any parking spaces will be installed as part of the application.