Town Topic: Market Rasen Town Council keeping residents informed

There has been concern over the past few months regarding speeding around the town and its approaches.

After discussion, Market Rasen Town Council is launching Community Speed Watch in the area.

Community Speed Watch set to go ahead

Coun June Clark will be the Group Coordinator, assisted by Coun Cathy Sirret and Coun Nichola Brooksbank.

This is a scheme to allow trained volunteers to address speed concerns.

It is not about enforcement, it is about raising awareness of speeding within communities and educating drivers.

Speed monitoring reports will be forwarded to the Police, who will send advisory letters to the registered owner of the car.

These letters will confirm the speed of the vehicle and that it was in excess of the speed limit.

The devices will be calibrated and set by the manufacturer, not the volunteers.

Community Speed Watch will operate in 20/30 and 40 mile per hour zones in areas/times that have been identified as problem areas.

A minimum of three volunteers per site will be needed and it is hoped that local people will come forward.

We hope the local community will support MRTC in this initiative to keep ours roads safer and a more pleasant environment for residents to work, shop and play

For further information, or to join the scheme, please contact the Town Clerk on 01673 308010