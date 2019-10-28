Tory control kept at West Lindsey with new administration

A new partnership between the Conservatives and an independent at West Lindsey District Council has given the Tory leadership a new majority in support.

Authority leader, Councillor Giles McNeill announced the formation of the cross-party West Lindsey Administration Group last week, which saw the 18 Conservative members supported by Independent Councillor for Dunholme and Welton ward Diana Rodgers.

The move gives Councillor McNeill – who also takes on the mantle of the new group’s leader – a potential two-seat majority, having previously drawn with the 18 opposition party councillors (Liberal Democrat 12, Lincolnshire Independent 2, Gainsborough Independent 2, Independent 1).

Being a committee-led council, the leader does not believe there will be any major shake-ups in the higher ranks and said he would not be having a reshuffle.

Coun McNeill continued: “It’s steady as she goes and continue to deliver for the local people, keeping their council tax low.

However, the move does put him in a solid position to push through some of his policies with a majority vote of 19 against the opposition of 17.

The Conservatives lost their majority when former West Lindsey Leader Coun Jeff Summers became an Independent.

As previously reported, Coun Summers blamed ‘disgusting’ decisions at a local and national level for the move.

Last week, a by-election at Torksey, following the resignation of Conservative member Stuart Kinch, saw the Conservatives hold the seat, although with a reduced majority.