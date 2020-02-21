Time to sign up for West Lindsey  green waste service

West Lindsey District Council is reminding householders they can now subscribe to this year’s garden waste service.

The first collections will take place during the week beginning March 23, 2020, as per dates set out in the resident’s calendars, which can be viewed online.

To guarantee you will receive all collections you will need to subscribe before March 11, 2020.

As previously reported, West Lindsey District Council has announced the charge for garden waste collections, will remain at the 2019 price of £35.

Chairman of the prosperous communities committee, Coun Owen Bierley is urging residents to sign up now to ensure they receive all 18 scheduled collections.

He said: “Thousands of residents have already signed up to the service.

“We would like to remind residents that they do need to renew each year, to make sure they receive this service.”

Residents can sign up on-line, which is the quickest and easiest way to subscribe, or phone customer services on 01427 676676.

Households who do not wish to use the service are reminded they can compost green waste at home, see www.lincscc.getcomposting.com for further information.

Garden waste can also be taken to local Household Waste Recycling Centres in Market Rasen, Gainsborough or Lincoln.

For more visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling