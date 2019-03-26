Support for most ‘popular’ petition on Brexit issue

Thousands of people across West Lindsey have signed a petition calling for the Government to revoke Article 50.

The Revoke Article 50 petition is the most popular ever submitted to the Parliament website, with more than five million people having put their names to it.

As of midday on Monday, 4,823 people in the Gainsborough parliamentary constituency had signed the petition – five per cent of the population.

The petition, which had attracted more than 2.8 million names by 10.30am on Friday, reads: “The Government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’.

“We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen – so vote now.”

With more than 5.4 million signatures by midday on Monday, the petition has had the highest rate of sign-ups on record, according to Parliament’s official Petitions Committee.

By contrast, a pro-Brexit petition on the Parliament website which urges the Government to leave the EU without a deal has received 455,000 signatures.