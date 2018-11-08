Sir Edward welcomes trader tax breaks

Market Rasen’s MP Sir Edward Leigh says he welcomes the budget for his constituency’s ordinary working families.

The Conservative MP said the region will benefit from investment in transport, business and technology.

MP Sir Edward Leigh. EMN-180123-093658001

And he said this year’s budget provided a comprehensive plan to support the National Health Service (NHS), our high streets, and ensure working people have more money in their pockets.

Sir Edward said: “The Chancellor has set out how the hard work of the British people is paying off; our careful fiscal management and solid economic recovery means that austerity is coming to an end.

“We have seen a significant improvement to our public finances, underscoring the strength of the economic recover.

“I welcome the announcement that the Royal Mint will be producing a new design of fifty-pence piece which will celebrate our departure from the European Union.

“Perhaps more importantly, is the support offered through business rate relief on high street businesses, which is worth up to £8,000 a year.

“Now we turn our eyes to the future, meaning more support for our public services, help for household budgets now, and investment for the long-term to deliver higher living standards as our economy grows.”

The latest announcements for the East Midlands region include investing an additional £13 million across the country to improve access to flood information, helping to reduce damage to homes and lives.

This includes an expansion to the flood warning system, and protecting an additional 2,800 at-risk properties across the East Midlands.

And the Government is refreshing the Midlands Engine Strategy so that it creates more well-paid jobs across the region.

Sir Edward says this will build on the success of the existing strategy in addressing barriers to productivity, so that more people in the East Midlands can get on in life.