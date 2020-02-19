Sir Edward slams plans for HS2 as cost soars to £100bn

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh has slammed his own Government’s plans for the HS2 rail link as a waste of money.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reaffirmed a commitment to the HS2 project, despite the costs rocketing from £56billion to an estimated £106billion.

However, Sir Edward says the high speed link will not make any difference to anyone in his constituency.

Instead, the Tory stalwart has called for just £1m of Whitehall cash to provide a direct rail link from Grimsby to Lincoln, via Market Rasen.

Sir Edward has spent several years campaigning for better rail links for residents in his constituency.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Sir Edward confirmed the HS2 project was, in his opinion, a waste of money.

He said: “I’m quite agnostic about HS2 frankly, because in our area it is going to make absolutely no real difference - apart from this Northern Powerhouse idea that can be done anyway, separately

“In terms of the fast line from London to Birmingham, and then eventually to Leeds, it will make no difference to us until at least 2040 when I’ll be 90!

“There are 250,000 people living in the Grimsby/Cleethorpes/Market Rasen catchment area who have no through train to London.

“What I am asking for is £1,000,000 from the Government to kickstart that with LNER - compared to the hundred billion pound cost of HS2

“I represent the good people of Lincolnshire, who are not going to benefit really from this HS2.”

Sir Edward also delivered the same message in his Twitter account earlier this month.

He said: “If the Government can find £100 billion to get people to Manchester and Birmingham faster when there are already many good, fast, direct services, will they now find £1 million to kickstart one daily through train from Grimsby to London via Market Rasen? I hope so.”

Sir Edward also responded to comments made by his fellow Tory backbencher Andrew Percy.

Mr Percy is the MP for Brigg and Goole where a new rail factory will be based, creating hundreds of jobs.

Mr Percy also maintains the HS2 project will help secure the future of steelmaking in Scunthorpe.

He said: “There are several reasons why it (HS2) is great news for our area.

“It has certainly made the sale of the Scunthorpe Steelworks a lot more interesting because hundreds of tonnes of steel will be needed and Scunthorpe has the contract for that.

“It has just made the rail factory at Goole - which was partly premised on the basis of future work of HS2 - even more viable.

“And, of course, the HS2 line actually delivers part of the Northern Powerhouse rail East to West line from Hull through to Liverpool.”

Sir Edward said: “Andrew Percy is not wrong, but you can’t justify building something just because you have already spent £9bn on a technology that might well be outmoded by the time it happens.

“I am all in favour of producing steel, but do you need to spend £100bn of taxpayers’ money in order to keep a few steel jobs alive - no?

“That is not the reason.

“The real reason is that they want to build this line as a prestige project to get people half an hour quicker to Birmingham - it is not going to benefit the people of Lincolnshire.”

As things stand, Market Rasen rail commuters to London have to first travel to either Lincoln or Doncaster.