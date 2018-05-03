Sir Edward Leigh joins meeting on Lincolnshire Police technology

MP for Market Rasen, Sir Edward Leigh, and fellow MPs met with Police and Fire Minister Nick Hurd recently to highlight how Lincolnshire Police is harnessing new technology.

Mr Hurd was told how the county is now amongst the most progressive with technology developments – with the introduction of new vehicles and drones, front line officers issued with cutting edge handheld computers and a new multi-million pound command and control system in the pipeline.

The meeting also included a discussion on the issue of sustainable funding for Lincolnshire Police.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, supported at the meeting by Sir Edward Leigh, Matt Warman, Caroline Johnson and Chief Constable Bill Skelly, explained the funding challenges facing the force in the coming years.

Although a council tax rise of, on average, 25p a week and a £5.3 million use of reserves has allowed Mr Jones to protect policing budgets for the current year, the future is still uncertain.

Mr Jones warned that, with reserves now depleted, the force faces a funding gap which could hit £6.5m by 2021 if current funding levels do not change.

Mr Jones said: “It was a very helpful meeting and the minister listened with interest to the developments we are making to create the most effective and efficient force possible.

“The support of our local MPs was instrumental in both getting the meeting and making the case for Lincolnshire.

“We are still one of the lowest funded forces in the country and I will continue the drive to get our county a funding deal that will allow us to maintain service levels.

“The minister heard our arguments and we will have to wait to see the outcome.

“I am hopeful the meeting is a positive step towards resolving our problem.”