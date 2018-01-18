Safety concerns over activity centre plan proposal at Caistor

Safety concerns have led Caistor Town Council to object to plans to create an outdoor activity centre and cafe on land off Nettleton Road.

The application proposes to turn a redundant barn and surrounding field into a themed outdoor activity centre with ancillary café/toddler play area along the Viking Way public footpath

The proposed plan also includes a parking area for 40 cars and anticipates employing six people.

The site is at Suddell House, which sits on the Caistor bypass.

However, it is this location which councillors say is the biggest issue.

Speaking at last week’s town council planning meeting, Coun Steve Critten said: “What is planned is really nice, but it is just in the wrong place.”

Planning chairman John Wright agreed.

He said: “This activity centre would involve parents and children walking across the main road, which is very dangerous.

“Also, the wish to divert the Viking Way to the bottom corner of Nettleton Road is dangerous.”

Former town mayor Carol Mackenzie also disagreed with the diversion of the Viking Way, saying the scheme seemed ‘ludicrous’.

Other councillors were concerned over the effect the centre would have on other businesses in the town, especially the cafe element.

Coun Michael Galligan said: “What is it going to bring to Caistor?

“Is it going to bring more people to the town?”

Council chairman and town mayor Alan Somerscales also had his reservations.

“At the end of the day, it is not going to bring anything to the town just to walkers. I am not against that, but it is just in the wrong place.”

Supporting documents for the application disagrees with this view.

The statement reads: “It is believed to be unrealistic that this specific use could be accommodated in the town centre - indeed, the promotion of this part of the Viking Way should also bring benefits to the town centre in terms of increased footfall and passing trade.”