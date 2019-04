Caistor annual town meeting will be held in the Alan Caine Council Chamber at Caistor Town Hall next Tuesday, April 30, starting at 7pm.

This public meeting is the opportunity to hear what the town council has been up to over the past year, and to make suggestions for the future.

The final item on the agenda will be the first element of consultation on the review of the Central Lincolnshire Joint Local Plan and Caistor Neighbourhood Plan.

More information from the town clerk on 07900 340026.