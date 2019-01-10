Residents braced for council tax hike

Market Rasen Town Council were set to discuss its precept for 2019/20 at this week’s meeting - and residents are bracing themselves for a rise.

Elsewhere in the county town councils have proposed increases to their bills, with some set to hike charges by up to 29 per cent.

Back in November councillors in Caistor voted through the authority’s first increase in three years - a rise of 2.9 per cent to support a £5,000 investment for the town’s parks and £3,500 to for community events organised by Caistor Goes and Caistor Lions.

No details have been made available about the Market Rasen precept.

Councillors in Horncastle were asked on Tuesday to approve a 20 per cent increase to the local precept, adding almost £13 for owners of an average Band D property.

And in Louth, councillors are being asked to approve a budget that would see a 29 per cent increase in its precept, adding £22.29 for owners of an average Band D property.

Even if any rise in Rasen is much smaller, the average bill could increase by almost £100 per Band D household - when other elements are added in.

Annual bills are made up of four different precepts - town/parish council, county council, district council and police.

They set precepts based on budgets drawn up to deliver services ranging from education and road repairs to grass cutting.

The amount county and district councils can increase their share of bills is capped by Government.

At the time of going to press, West Lindsey District Council’s budget proposals were not available.

The Government recently gave the go ahead for Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to increase their share of Council Tax bills.

In Lincolnshire, owners of a Band D rated property could face a £24 rise - if PCC Marc Jones decided to implement the maximum increase. According to sources, this would raise an additional £5m for the cash-strapped force.

It is not clear whether Lincolnshire’s PCC Marc Jones will impose the full amount.