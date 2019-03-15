Regeneration on track with Rasen Council office move

Market Rasen’s regeneration plans are on track after the town council finalised paperwork to move into the former West Lindsey District Council office at Festival Hall.

Market Rasen Town Council’s office currently runs out of the town’s Old Police Station - but a move to Festival Hall will mean the authority will be in a better position to secure its long-term future.

Festival Hall dates back to 1972 and is in need of extensive modernisation - the council needs to win funding to make this work possible.

The Old Police Station is a ‘heritage’ priority for the council, with possible plans for a tourist information centre at the site.

WLDC employment and skills senior project officer, Amanda Bouttell said: “The decision to approve the Market Rasen three-year strategy in July 2018 also included the transfer of the area office over to MRTC.

“Since last July both councils have been working together to facilitate this, resulting in this week’s announcement that the transfer has now been completed.

“This is great news for the town as it will allow Market Rasen Town Council to realise its vision and regeneration plans for Festival Hall and further capitalise on its usage to secure the hall’s long term future.”

The town council and WLDC agreed a £1 peppercorn rate for 99 years, with the lease to start on March 3.

The council plans to start moving into the new building on May 13, after the town elections.

The council’s new office building has solar panels which will still be owned and maintained by WLDC.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews said: “We [the town council] just get the benefit of free electricity. Just for the office. If the capacity was there, we could run the committee room off that.”

MRTC already holds its meetings at Festival Hall.