Refusal for Caistor homes plan next to industrial site

Plans to transform an area of land next to Caistor’s North Kelsey Way Industrial Estate, have been refused.

Applicant Mr Wilkin submitted plans to build seven homes, including a three-bedroom bungalow, on the land at the junction of North Kelsey Road and Enterprise Road.

An application to build six homes and an office on the same site was refused in 2013.

Then, in September 2017, a further application for four homes and two industrial units on the site was also refused by WLDC, however this decision was successfully appealed in September 2018.

The latest plans have been refused on the grounds of noise and parking issues.

Documents state: “The proposal does not include a noise assessment.

“It is unclear whether future residents of the residential element would be subject to harmful noise and disturbance from the adjacent industrial activities.

“There is considered to be an under provision of vehicle parking which is likely to result in additional parking on the access road or North Kelsey Road, noting Enterprise Road has double yellow lines.”

There was also environmental concerns.

The decision reads: “The site abuts a watercourse with hedging and trees present.

“Directly to the east is a site of nature conservation interest noted for its marsh character.

“The application does not include an ecological appraisal and there is a reasonable likelihood of protected species being present on and or adjacent to the site.”

Mr Wilkin argued the proposed homes would be ‘sustainable’ and Caistor could cope with more housing.