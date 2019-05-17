Re-elected town mayor sets out Rasen ‘priorities’

Market Rasen Town Council has set out its priorities for 2019/20 after members voted in the mayor for his sixth term.

At a full council meeting on May 8, Coun John Matthews was unanimously elected as town mayor for the sixth consecutive year - with Coun Steve Bunney re-elected to serve as deputy mayor.

Following the elections councillors discussed their priorities for the coming year, and agreed the following ‘priorities’: Festival Hall, De Aston Field, the Town Partnership, the appearance of the town, car parking, tackling the town’s issues with pigeons, the Neighbourhood Concept Plan, ‘welfare and recreational’, economic development and employment and training opportunities.

Coun June Clark asked: “Does dog poo come under ‘appearance of town’ because it’s quite a heated issue at the moment?”

Coun Matthews said securing a swimming pool for the town would be included under the ‘welfare and recreational’ heading.

And he said he was keen to avoid another West Lindsey District Council car parking review in the town.

Discussing on-street and off-street parking, Coun Bunney said: “We are concerned, are we not, with the amount of development going on and if there’s enough parking, particularly if you’re looking at properties at more constrained sites.”

Coun Clark said: “The current thinking from all gurus is if you’re going to regenerate your high street, scrap parking charges.”

And Coun Bunney said he believed allotments should be added to the list of priorities for the year.

Also at the meeting, Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth was re-elected as the council community champion. Coun Matthews said she was the ‘eyes and ears’ of the community. He added: “She listens to concerns of the community.”