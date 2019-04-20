Market Rasen Town Council is on the move

The West Lindsey District Council area office was transferred to Market Rasen Town Council on 28th February 2019.

Market Rasen Town Council office will move from the Old Police Station to the area office at the Festival Hall on Monday 13th May 2019.

The relocation will enable Town Council Staff to work more efficiently as we will be next to the Festival Hall which the Town Council manages.

The Town Council wishes to provide a facility hub which will enable West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council officials to have a room available to use.

We feel that by providing this facility it will be a huge benefit to the town, as it is not always possible for residents to travel to and from Gainsborough or Lincoln.

A “Town Presence is needed and is important to us”

The Town Council will be liaising with West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council over the upcoming months to arrange this presence.

The Town Council will arrange an official opening of the office in June.

Further details will follow once we have relocated.

Rasen Hub is hoping to relocate to the Old Police Station.

The Old Police Station building will continue to be developed as a heritage exhibition space and community information centre.

To contact the town council call 01673 842479 or email: townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .