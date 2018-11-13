Rasen MP welcomes road investment

Market Rasen MP, Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed nearly £14million of government funding to improve the condition of roads across Lincolnshire.

The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, announced in the recent Budget that a £420 million fund will be created to tackle potholes and other roadworks.

Lincolnshire County Council will receive £13,747,000 to repair potholes, keep local bridges and structures open and safe, and help with other highways works that may be needed.

The Budget also announced the biggest ever single cash injection to improve England’s roads, meaning people can get to and from home and work quicker, boosting the local economy and improving air quality.

Sir Edward said: “I am delighted that Lincolnshire County Council will be receiving this funding boost to improve roads, helping hardworking people in the Gainsborough constituency.

“This additional new funding represents a significant boost in road maintenance and is on top of £950 million we are already providing to councils across the country this year for local highways maintenance.”