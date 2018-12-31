Rasen MP welcomes new skills based immigration system

Sir Edward Leigh MP has welcomed the Government’s plan for a new single, skills-based immigration system, which marks the end of free movement once and for all.

The system will be built around what people can contribute, rather than where they come from.

For the first time in decades, the UK will have full control over who comes here, with everyone needing permission before they arrive.

This will enable employers across the Gainsborough constituency to have access to the skills they need from around the world, while ensuring net migration is reduced to sustainable levels.

In Parliament, Sir Edward asked the Home Secretary: “Can he convince the people that this subtle change of language to ‘more sustainable’ from ‘tens-of-thousands’ does not mean that he is not still absolutely committed to controlling immigration?

“Does he realise we have to convince people we have a strong immigration policy, otherwise there will, once again, be a rise of a populist right-wing party in this country?”

Responding the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid said: “He is absolutely right to raise this issue about the importance of control. One of the clear messages of from the EU referendum was that people want to see control of our borders; and what this system does provides just that. Under this new system everyone entering the UK will need permission and that gives us a level of control that we have not had for the past four decades.”

Commenting on the policy announcement, he added: “We are delivering on the clear instruction to get control over our borders and will bring in a new system that works in the interest of the British people. “It will be a single, skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather where they come from – maximising the benefits of immigration and demonstrating the UK is open for business.”