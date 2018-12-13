Rasen MP: ‘UK is still a great exporting nation’

Market Rasen and Caistor MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed figures showing exports have risen in the East Midlands.

New figures show that the East Midlands exported £21,833 million worth of goods and services in the year to September 2018.

This is an increase of 10.9 per cent from the year before.

In this period, the total value of exports was £335.587 billion from the United Kingdom. This is 4 per cent higher than the same period last year – an increase of over £12.8 billion.

Sir Edward has welcomed the latest figures, which show that businesses across all corners of the region are exporting across the world.

And Sir Edward said the figures were the latest confirmation that the UK continues its success as a great exporting nation – with exports in goods and services helping to create more, better-paying jobs across the country.

He said the government’s Export Strategy will continue to build on these successes.

Sir Edward said: “This ambitious new plan will help to boost British exports to 35 per cent of GDP, so that British businesses can lead the way in creating jobs, raising wages and growing our economy.

“These figures show the East Midlands is open for business, with its goods and services in high demand across the world.

“It’s great to see that exports in the East Midlands totalled nearly £22 billion over a 12 month period.

“And, with our Export Strategy, we can support more companies to export so that they can grow, are more productive and can create more, better-paid jobs.

“These results show we are in a position of strength as the Conservatives can begin to forge a new role for ourselves in the world – creating a UK trade policy so that we can build a country that works for everyone.”