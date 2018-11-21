Rasen MP thrilled over jobless figures

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed the news that the number of people claiming key out-of-work benefits has fallenin his constituency.

Since 2010 the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits has dropped by 645 - an overall reduction of thirty-four per cent. The figures reveal the biggest wage rise in over a decade, and more people in work than ever before.

Sir Edward said: “It’s excellent to see record employment levels. More people than ever before have the security of a regular pay cheque.

“Our reforms are helping more people into work – and through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are backing businesses to create more, higher-paying jobs across the whole country.”